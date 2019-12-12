Arrests
Colombian denies selling drugs that killed teenager at music festival
A Colombian man who was arrested for allegedly selling an ecstasy pill that killed a teenager in Palma, Majorca has been released from jail.
Milagros Alanís Moyano allegedly bought the drugs from the defendant at the Origen music festival in Son Fusteret in July.
She was taken to Son Espases Hospital suffering from shock and hypothermia then transferred to Barcelona for specialist treatment, but later died.
National Police Officers launched 24 hour surveillance at all the places the suspect was known to frequent and he was finally arrested on Tuesday and charged with alleged drug trafficking resulting in death.
The defendant denies the charges against him and claims he did not sell ecstasy to the victim.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.