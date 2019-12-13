A whole range of irresistible, mouth-watering delicacies like nougat, pastries, sweets, marzipans and jams on offer. 12-12-2019 M. À. Cañellas

The ever popular sweets that are made by nuns are front and centre at the 2019 Nativity and Crafts Exhibition, which opened on Wednesday at the Military History & Culture Centre in Palma, Majorca.

Colonel Jesús Lanza, Colonel Juan Pinilla, other military figures and the general public joined the Centre’s Director, José Hidalgo for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Conductor, Lieutenant Raul Martinez and his band took to the stage bringing the sounds of Christmas to the event and enticing passersby to check out the exhibition which is open until December 21.

It’s hosted by the monastery of Santa Clara, Santa Magdalena, Santa Teresa de Jesús, Purísima Concepción Franciscanas TOR, and Santa Familia, as well as the craftsmen from Manos Unidas, Mater Misericordiae and Santísma Trinidad.

Christmas sweets

Volunteers are manning the stalls and there’s a whole range of irresistible, mouth-watering delicacies like nougat, pastries, sweets, marzipans and jams on offer.

There’s also three nativity scenes which are open until until January 4; the Classic, by Pere Costa; the Hebrew, by José María Valado and the work of Isabel María Gracia.

Opening hours are 11am to 1.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm on weekdays and 10.30am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Choirs and folk groups will perform in the courtyard every day, except Sunday, December 15.