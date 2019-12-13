What's On
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Showing in English in Palma, Festival Park and Mahon.
Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart.
Director Jake Kasdan.
Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.
Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Comedy.
Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure *15.30/17.55/20.20 (*Not on Tue/Thu)
Jumanji: The Next Level FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure 12.15 (12/15); 18.45 (13/12, 16/12, 17/12 & 18/12); 16.00 (14/12 & 15/12)
Jumanji: The Next Level MAHON 7 Action/Adventure 18.00 (16/12)
The following films are still showing, but check for time changes.
The Good Liar (2019)
The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 22.25
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery *16.15/18.20/21.40 (*Not on Sat)
Midway (2019)
Midway OCIMAX 12 Action/Drama/History 12.05 (Sat & Sun only)
Knives Out (2019)
Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 22.45
Frozen 2 (2019)
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00
Frozen 2 FESTIVAL A Animation 12.30 (15/12)
The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama 17.10/*19.20 (*Not on Fri, Sat, Sun and Tues)
The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 20.20
