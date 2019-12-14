The new flagship of Costa Cruceros, propelled by LNG, will visit Palma every week in 2020. 02-08-2019 Youtube: Costa Cruises

The brand new environmentally friendly ‘Costa Smeralda’ cruise ship will be docking in Palma, Majorca on Christmas Eve for the first time ever.

The 337 metre long ship is part of the Costa Cruises fleet, a Carnival Cruises brand and is powered by LNG liquefied gas, has LED lights, electric motors, a heat recovery system and water filters. The use of single-use plastic will be minimised and recycling will be maximised.

It can accommodate up to 6,554 passengers, has 1,628 cabins with balconies, 11 restaurants and more than 1,800 square feet of shops.

Onboard there's a ‘Volare’ walkway that stretches to the highest point on the ship and passengers can also enjoy entertainment in the bars of Piazza Trastevere in the centre of the vessel.

The Costa Smeralda will cruise between Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma, Civitavecchia and La Spezia on its maiden voyage.