MIDWAY centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Now showing in English in Palma.
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
CINEMA
Films showing in English.
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure *15.30/17.55/20.20 (*Not on Tue/Thu)
Jumanji: The Next Level FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure 18.45 (16/12, 17/12 & 18/12); 16.00 (14/12 & 15/12)
Jumanji: The Next Level MAHON 7 Action/Adventure 18.00 (16/12)
The Good Liar (2019)
The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 22.25
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery *16.15/18.20/21.40 (*Not on Sat)
Midway (2019) See trailer at top of page.
Plot summary The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.
Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.
Director Roland Emmerich.
Duration 2 hours 18 minutes.
Rated 12. Category Action/Drama/History.
Midway OCIMAX 12 Action/Drama/History 12.05 (Sat & Sun only)
Knives Out (2019)
Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 22.45
Frozen 2 (2019)
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00
Frozen 2 FESTIVAL A Animation 12.30 (15/12)
The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama 17.10/*19.20 (*Not on Fri, Sat, Sun and Tues)
The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 20.20
