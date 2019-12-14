MIDWAY centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Now showing in English in Palma. 12-09-2019 Youtube: Lionsgate Movies

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Films showing in English.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)



Plot summary In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart.

Director Jake Kasdan.

Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure *15.30/17.55/20.20 (*Not on Tue/Thu)

Jumanji: The Next Level FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure 18.45 (16/12, 17/12 & 18/12); 16.00 (14/12 & 15/12)

Jumanji: The Next Level MAHON 7 Action/Adventure 18.00 (16/12)

The Good Liar (2019)



Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director Bill Condon.

Duration 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 22.25

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery *16.15/18.20/21.40 (*Not on Sat)

Midway (2019) See trailer at top of page.

Plot summary The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Director Roland Emmerich.

Duration 2 hours 18 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Action/Drama/History.

Midway OCIMAX 12 Action/Drama/History 12.05 (Sat & Sun only)

Knives Out (2019)



Plot summary A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director Rian Johnson.

Duration 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 22.45

Frozen 2 (2019)



Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00

Frozen 2 FESTIVAL A Animation 12.30 (15/12)

The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama 17.10/*19.20 (*Not on Fri, Sat, Sun and Tues)

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 20.20