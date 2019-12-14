Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Saturday was pretty warm, and Sunday and Monday will remain warm. Plenty of sun, moderate breezes, no alerts for anything.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 15 December
19C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
16C Deya
18C Palma
20C Pollensa
18C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Monday, 16 December
20C Alcudia
20C Andratx
20C Calvia
18C Deya
20C Palma
20C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
19C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
24C Son Servera
22.8C Capdepera
22.2C Sa Pobla
