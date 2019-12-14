A springlike few days in Majorca. 14-12-2019 Xesca Serra - Archive

Shares:

Saturday was pretty warm, and Sunday and Monday will remain warm. Plenty of sun, moderate breezes, no alerts for anything.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 15 December

19C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

16C Deya

18C Palma

20C Pollensa

18C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Monday, 16 December

20C Alcudia

20C Andratx

20C Calvia

18C Deya

20C Palma

20C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

19C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

24C Son Servera

22.8C Capdepera

22.2C Sa Pobla