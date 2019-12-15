Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
A sunny Monday. Predominantly southerly breezes. Rain looks like it's on its way on Tuesday. Week's outlook is for a bit of a drop in temperatures on Wednesday and then back up to around 20C by Friday.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 16 December
21C Alcudia
20C Andratx
20C Calvia
19C Deya
21C Palma
21C Pollensa
20C Sant Llorenç
19C Santanyi
Tuesday, 17 December
19C Alcudia
19C Andratx
19C Calvia
17C Deya
20C Palma
19C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
19C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
20.7C Puerto Pollensa
20.3C Capdepera
19.2C Son Servera
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.