Nice day for a bike ride. 15-12-2019 Julián Aguirre - Archive

A sunny Monday. Predominantly southerly breezes. Rain looks like it's on its way on Tuesday. Week's outlook is for a bit of a drop in temperatures on Wednesday and then back up to around 20C by Friday.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 16 December

21C Alcudia

20C Andratx

20C Calvia

19C Deya

21C Palma

21C Pollensa

20C Sant Llorenç

19C Santanyi

Tuesday, 17 December

19C Alcudia

19C Andratx

19C Calvia

17C Deya

20C Palma

19C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

19C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

20.7C Puerto Pollensa

20.3C Capdepera

19.2C Son Servera