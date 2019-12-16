What's On
Where to go and what to see
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Official Trailer Movie in theatre December 2019. © 2019 - Disney
There are no cruise ships in Palma's port today.
MARKETS
Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
To check today's and tomorrow's event click here.
CINEMA
Films showing in English.
Coming this Thursday is the new Star Wars film: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 19 at Augusta Aficine at 19.05, 20.15 and 22.00. As of Dec. 20 showtimes are: 16.10, 17.20, 19.05, 20.15 and 22.00. Also screening at Festival Marratxi on December 19. Tickets are now on sale.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams.Duration 2 hours 35 minutes.Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure *15.30/17.55/20.20 (*Not on Tue/Thu)
Jumanji: The Next Level FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure 18.45 (16/12, 17/12 & 18/12)
Jumanji: The Next Level MAHON 7 Action/Adventure 18.00 (16/12)
The Good Liar (2019)
The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 22.25
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery *16.15/18.20/21.40 (*Not on Sat)
Knives Out (2019)
Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 22.45
Frozen 2 (2019)
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00
The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama 17.10/*19.20 (*Not on Fri, Sat, Sun and Tues)
The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 20.20
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.