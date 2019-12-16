Christmas
Christmas for everyone
The Majorca Rotary Club threw a massive Christmas party at La Salle School in Palma on Sunday for children with special needs.
II Festa Rotària de Nadal was coordinated by Saloua Sfar, chef of A Ma Maison and Calvià Rotary Club and 16 of the best chefs in Majorca took part and cooked up a storm for the children, including Adrián Quetglas, Mark Fosh, Santi Taura, Pau from Tentació restaurant and Bernabé Caravotta.
Some of the chefs taught the kids how to prepare the chicken meatballs and chips that they were having for lunch and others showed them how to set the tables for the meal while Adrián Quetglas and Andreu Genestra got busy in the kitchen, whipping up dessert.
Painting
More than 60 volunteers from the Majorca Rotary Club waited on the children hand and foot, pulling out all the stops for this event, with painting tables, singing and a fantastic lunch.
