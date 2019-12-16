Moment of the incident taken from a video camera. 16-12-2019 National Police

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly doing a runner from a petrol station in Palma.

The incident happened in the Son Malferit neighbourhood of Palma on Saturday. The defendant allegedly had an arguement over how he was going to pay for the petrol, then hit the attendant with his car as he tried to drive off without paying.

Police launched a search for the driver who was eventually found in Son Banya and charged with a crime of injury.

The garage attendant was taken to hospital for treatment.