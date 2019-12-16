Crime
Run over at a petrol station
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly doing a runner from a petrol station in Palma.
The incident happened in the Son Malferit neighbourhood of Palma on Saturday. The defendant allegedly had an arguement over how he was going to pay for the petrol, then hit the attendant with his car as he tried to drive off without paying.
Police launched a search for the driver who was eventually found in Son Banya and charged with a crime of injury.
The garage attendant was taken to hospital for treatment.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.