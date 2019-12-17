File photo of an unemployment office. 16-12-2019 NATALIA NAVARRO

The number of long-term unemployed in the Balearic Islands has fallen by 50% in the last 5 years according to the latest data from Servei d’Ocupació de Illes Balears or SOIB.

In November 2014, 24,629 people had been out of work for more than a year, which was 30% of the total unemployed. That dropped to 11,787 this year which is 19% of the total number of people who don’t have a job.

The amount of people out of work for less than 3 months has also dropped from 63% in 2014 to 50% in 2019.

The Minister of Model Econòmic, Iago Negueruela vowed to promote active employment policies to help get people back to work and it seems to be working.

Programmes

The General Director of Model Econòmic icupació, Llorenç Pou, explained that in the last legislature specific programs for the long-term unemployed “yielded very good results, are efficient and must be maintained.”

“Most of the people who’ve been out of work for a long time are over 45 and these training programmes help them to find new opportunities in the job market,” said Mr Pou.