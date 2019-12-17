Grey skies are forecast for today. 17-12-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Just when we were getting used to the sunshine again, the rain is back.

Palma’s 20 degrees and cloudy today with intermittent showers, a southerly breeze and an overnight low of 11.

It’s overcast and windy in Alcudia with a high of 19 and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s a dull day in Calvia too with winds coming from all directions, a top temperature of 18 degrees and an overnight low of 9.

Soller is 18 degrees and cloudy with 20 kilometre winds, driving rain and a low of 8.

And it’s cloudy and blowing a gale in Santanyi with southerly gusts of up to 25 kilometres an hour and a high of 19 dropping to 10 after dark.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcams.

Hoy en #Baleares, cielo cubierto con algunas precipitaciones, preferentemente en #Ibiza y #Formentera, y vientos del sur y suroeste, que por la noche quedarán flojos variables.https://t.co/xIMJfZW5jR pic.twitter.com/B3qR1t53jO — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 17, 2019

What’s On Tuesday

The Christmas markets are in full swing all over Majorca and they’re packed with clothes, superb produce that's grown right here on the island and great gift ideas.

Julia Colom and Toni Vaquer bring jazz to Teatre Principal in Palma at 8pm and tickets cost 15 euros.

And don’t miss the Festa de l’Esperança in Capdepera; the procession leaves the church at 6pm and there’s live music and folk dancing at the castle from 7pm.