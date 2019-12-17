The Majorcan Hoteliers Federation held its Christmas drinks function yesterday. 16-12-2019 Morey

Shares:

The president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, stated yesterday that she expects there to be an upturn in British bookings following last week’s general election.

Speaking at the federation’s Christmas drinks function, Frontera recognised that everyone at least now knows that Brexit will happen.

She looked forward to there being agreement with the EU in the new year and to negotiations which will ensure that Brexit proceeds in an orderly fashion.

Referring to Thomas Cook, Frontera observed that the tour operator had its ups and downs but that no one had thought that the collapse would be so sudden.

Nevertheless, she admitted that the federation should have seen it coming. As for the impact next year, issues to do with flights and hotel contracts have been “totally overcome”.

On the situation with Spain’s government, the hoteliers’ president hoped that a new one will be formed shortly.

Once it is, it will have to be seen what the government can achieve and whether governance is possible.

And, Fontera’s comments tie in with the message which has been issued by the Association of British Travel Agents, Abta.

Its president, Mark Tanzer, has stated that British consumers are still set on spending their savings on travel with more awareness of the impact of their holidays on destinations they visit, according to the latest Travel Trends Report 2020, released by the association.

More specifically, ABTA findings confirm that travel is a spending priority for the year ahead, with 27 percent (against 25 percent last year) of the respondents planning to spend more on their holidays.

Meanwhile, all the more consumers are placing priority on value for money opting for package holidays which made a strong comeback this year.

Favourite destinations are once again in Europe, a top choice for those intending to travel in the next 12 months, with 57 percent saying they plan to visit.