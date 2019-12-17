Sineu's market is tomorrow. 17-12-2019 plozano

There are no cruise ships in Palma's port today or tomorrow.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

To check today's and tomorrow's event click here.

CINEMA

Films showing in English

Coming tomorrow is the new Star Wars film: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 19 at Augusta Aficine at 19.05, 20.15 and 22.00. As of December 20 showtimes are: 16.10, 17.20, 19.05, 20.15 and 22.00. Also screening at Festival Marratxi on December 19 at 19.00 and 22.30. Tickets are now on sale.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring: Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director: J.J. Abrams. Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated: 12. Category: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Plot summary: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart.

Director: Jake Kasdan.

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated: 7. Category: Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure *15.30/17.55/20.20 (*Not on Tue/Thu)

Jumanji: The Next Level FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure 18.45 (17/12 & 18/12)

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director: Bill Condon.

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated:16. Category: Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 22.25

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.15/18.20/21.40

Knives Out (2019)

Plot summary: A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director: Rian Johnson.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated: 12. Category: Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 22.45

Frozen 2 (2019)



Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated: PG. Category: Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00

The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama 17.10/*19.20 (*Not on Fri, Sat, Sun and Tues)

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 20.20