Torrental rains and flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in Majorca last year. 17-12-2019 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Shares:

A working party is to be created that will come up with proposed improvements for managing emergencies caused by adverse weather.

Involving the Aemet met agency, the regional government’s emergencies and water resources directorates, and the national government delegation in the Balearics, one of the main functions of this working party will be to study a new system of zoning for raising alerts of adverse conditions.

Other tasks will address the assessment of conditions that require alerts, improvements in communications between the emergencies directorate and Aemet, and an analysis of the meteorological forecasting system used by the 112 emergencies service. The working party will meet at least every six months, this decision having been taken at yesterday’s emergencies and protection committee.

Isabel Castro, minister for public administration, under which the emergencies directorate falls, said that coordination is fundamental if there is to be coherence for what is a complex administrative task.

There are, she noted, various agencies involved in different phases of planning for emergencies.