The monument of Christ the King of San Salvador, in Felanitx. 17-11-2019

Torrential rains and gale force winds in recent weeks have damaged the monument of Christ the King of San Salvador, in Felanitx.

The Santuary Board has taped off the sculpture and visitors are banned from visiting the site until an inspection has been carried out.

Several pieces of the sculpture have fallen off and there are concerns that more pieces may become detached.

In the next few days specialist technicians will visit the monument to assess the damage and determine whether there is a risk to public safety.

Restoration

It’s not the first time the sculpture has been damaged. In 2017 it was sealed off for several months after bits of cement came off and at that time the Parish of Sant Miguel de Felanitx considered the possibility of restoration.

The monument of Christ the King is made of iron and bronze with a reinforced concrete interior and is 37 metres high, including the crypt. It was created by Francisco Salvá in the 1930’s and extensive renovations were carried out in 1999.