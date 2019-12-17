Tomeu Catalá sitting at a table at El Corte Inglés. 17-12-2019 click

Shares:

Tomeu Catalá, the priest from Projecte Home who married Rafa Nadal and his girlfriend Xisca this summer, is in for a very busy Christmas.

The pastor of Puigpunyent and Galilee, has set up his Christmas table with bone china porcelain tableware, crystal and cutlery on the sixth floor of El Corte Inglés de Avenidas and says Projecte Home has 26 programmes in place to celebrate the holidays.

“On Christmas Eve there’s a dinner in Son Morro with all those who don’t have family then there’s a Mass in Puigpunyent, with chocolate and ensaimadas afterwards,” said Father Tomeu, adding “then on New Year’s Eve there’s another celebration with the community in Ses Sitjoles and a Mass in Galilee at 7pm.

On December 23rd Father Tomeu always has a special lunch at his home in Vilafranca and spends Christmas Day and Boxing Day with his friends and family, but says he can’t party for too long.

"No way! I'm old, so after dinner I go home and I usually get to sleep at around midnight!”