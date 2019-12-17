A person buying a lottery ticket. 17-12-2019 Toni Escobar

Shares:

Only 1.5% of all the Christmas Lottery tickets sold nationwide in 2018 were bought by residents of the Balearic Islands, according to the Spanish Game Yearbook.

More than 475 million tickets were sold in Madrid, over 390 million were bought in Andalusia, 360 million in Catalonia, 331 million in Valencia and residents of La Rioja bought the least amount of tickets in the country.

Last year 25.5 million Spanish residents between the ages of 18 and 75 bought a Christmas lottery ticket, which is 2.2% more than 2017, according to the latest data from the Centre for Sociological Research, or CIS.

75% of all tickets are bought by women, compared to 72.5% by men and a total of 82.2% were sold to customers between 55 and 64 years old.

Consumers who buy Christmas Lottery tickets online are advised to use reliable websites that have a padlock on the screen confirming that data and payments are secure.