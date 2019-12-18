The wall being inspected. 17-12-2019 P. A.

Part of the road between Soller and Fornalutx has collapsed leaving a pile of rubble in the river.

A few months ago work began on the outskirts of the village and the only access for lorries bringing concrete and other building materials to the area was via the road that runs parallel to the river. Tonnage is limited on the Fornalutx road, but overweight vehicles were allegedly allowed to pass through.

A combination of excess weight on the road, torrential rain and an overgrown tree on the riverside are thought to have put excessive pressure on the wall that supports the road, causing it to collapse.

Government officials and technicians are now assessing the damage in order to decide what needs to be done to restore the wall.

In the meantime, the section of the road next to the river has been closed and reconstruction work is expected to take at least a month.

Drivers can still reach Fornalutx via Puig Major or Biniaraix.