The Council of Majorca yesterday presented the programme of events for Majorca Day (the 31st of December).

These events, says the Council, will “celebrate the identity that unites us as a people, the model of Majorca that we want, and in order to reinforce this identity”.

The Council’s president, Catalina Cladera, explained that the events will connect the past to the future and to a Majorca which is “egalitarian, feminist, progressive, open, inclusive and which has to respect the rights of everyone”.

The first event will be this Friday, when an exhibition about Aurora Picornell will be opened. Executed without trial in 1937, she was a member of the Communist Party, was nicknamed the “Passion Flower” of Majorca and was one of the Red Women of El Molinar who were murdered by the Falange.

She was named a favoured daughter of Majorca in 2017.

The Council’s main official event, when the prizes for literature will also be handed out, will be at Palma’s Teatre Principal on the 29th.

On the agenda will be open days at the Council’s building, as well as guided tours at the Palau Reial, the Museu de Mallorca and the Museu Krekovic.