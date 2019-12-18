Weather
Storm Elsa coming to Majorca
Storm Elsa is due to arrive in Majorca this Friday bringing extremely strong winds, torrential rain and high seas according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, in the Balearic Islands,
Southwesterly winds are forecast to be gusting at more than 90 kilometres an hour and could reach as high as 120 kilometres an hour in coves and mountain areas.
"Storm Daniel’s southerly winds are raking up dust, causing mists and reducing visibility but they’ll be replaced by much higher winds when Elsa arrives,” said Aemet’s María José Guerrero.
The clouds will start to roll in today but the worst of the storm won’t arrive until Friday which will be overcast with heavy showers and cooler temperatures after dark.
Early morning mist and fog is predicted on Thursday with strong west and southwesterly winds and it’ll be cold overnight.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.