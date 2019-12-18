Polish man showing the damage. 17-12-2019 Agency

A Polish man who owns a Construction Company in Majorca is offering a reward for information on the people who damaged his cars.

“I want to know who completely scratched my two cars in Lloseta. Therefore, I am offering 1,000 euros of reward to anyone who can provide me with some information that helps to identify that person,” said Grzegorz Groniecki.

He told police that the damage to his BMW 5 series and his van happened whilst they were parked in Carrer Francesc de Borja Moll, in Lloseta on Monday.



“I have not been to the workshop to get a quote, because I have not had time, but the entire BMW will have to be repainted,” he said. “They have scratched it everywhere and the van was scratched so hard that they dented it. Fixing them both will cost me about 2,000 euros.”

It is not the first time parked vehicles have been vandalised in Lloseta, some time ago, a car’s tires were punctured and last Sunday several other cars were reportedly damaged.