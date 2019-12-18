The Playa de Palma line 15 has been elimated and now there are others to take. 18-12-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Councillor for Mobility, Francesc Dalmau has hailed the new changes to the buses in Palma as a triumph, but admitted there were a few issues with some bus lines (5 and 20) and the website.

The company published the changes to the bus services on its website, on the App and even deployed people on the streets of Palma to inform passengers about the many, many changes to bus routes in the city.

Councillor Dalmau said the reaction has been mostly positive, but that some people were slightly nervous about changes to their route.

“Most of the questions from the public have been about line changes, bus stops being moved and the changes in destination for lines 5 and 20,” he explained. “Line 5 now terminates in Plaça de Progresso, but passengers can take the 46, 47 or 29 to Son Dureta instead and the number 20 only goes as far as Porto Pi now, so passengers who want to travel to Cala Major should take the 46 or 47.”

There have also been several problems with the EMT App but Councillor Dalmau says they are easy to fix.

“To update your MobiPalma App, go to settings, select advanced options then choose to clear the data cache. Once this is done the App will update immediate and new lines and routes will appear," he said.

Nearly 10,000 users have logged on to the new pujaalbus.org website in the last ten days to check out the new routes and Councillor Dalmau says information about the new services is also available on the buses and at the EMT offices and EMT employees will be at bus stops on the main routes for at least a week.

The information panels at the bus stops are also being updated, but Councillor Dalmau say it takes time to get them all done.

“We are working hard to make sure the new plans are available as soon as possible at all of the bus stops in Palma.”

The EMT routes are:

A1 - Paseo Mallorca / Es Baluard to the airport via the Avenidas and motorway.

A2 - Airport to Arenal through Can Pastilla.

1 - Dique del Oeste (port) to the Palacio de Congresos via the Avenidas.

2 - Circular route - Paseo Mallorca-Avenidas-Jaime III.

3 - Palma centre to Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi) via C. Aragon.

4 - Plaça Columnes / Avenidas to Sant Agusti via Santa Catalina and El Terreno.

5 - Plaça Progrés to Es Rafal / Vivero via the Avenidas and Son Gotleu.

6 - Avenidas to Son Espases via Son Cotoner and the Can Valero industrial estate.

7 - Son Vida to Son Gotleu via Son Espanyolet and the Avenidas.

8 - Avenidas to Son Roca via Son Cotoner and La Vileta.

9 - Avenidas / C. Sindicat to Son Espanyol.

10 - Avenidas / C. Sindicat to the Son Castello industrial estate via Son Oliva.

11 - Avenidas / C. Sindicat to Sa Indioteria (rural) via Son Castello.

12 - Nou Llevant to Sa Garriga via Carretera Soller.

14 - Avenidas to Sant Jordi via Son Ferriol.

16 - Establiments to Pere Garau market via General Riera.

18 - Calle Manacor to Son Riera via El Molinar.

19 - Avenidas to ParcBit and the university via Carretera Valldemossa.

20 - Portopi to Son Espases via the centre and Carretera Valldemossa.

22 - Avenidas to Cala Blava (Llucmajor) via the motorway and Arenal.

23 - Avenidas to Arenal via the motorway and Mercapalma.

24 - Nou Llevant to the old prison via Carretera Valldemossa.

25 - Centre and Avenidas to Arenal via the motorway and Playa de Palma.

27 - Circular route from Son Gotleu to El Molinar, Mercapalma and Son Llatzer Hospital.

28 - Same route in the opposite direction.

29 - Plaça Progrés to Son Espases via Son Dureta and General Riera.

31 - Avenidas to Sant Jordi via the motorway and Playa de Palma.

32 - Calle Manacor to Arenal via Son Llatzer, Can Pastilla and Es Pil-lari.

33 - Son Fuster to Son Espases via the Avenidas and General Riera.

34 - Es Rafal to Son Espases via Son Castello and Son Sardina.

35 - Centre and Avenidas to Palma Aquarium via El Molinar.

39 - Palacio de Congresos to Son Espases via Pere Garau and Son Oliva.

46 - Avenidas to Santa Catalina and then circular via Cala Major, Andrea Doria and back to Santa Catalina.

47 - Same route but first via Andrea Doria to Cala Major and back.