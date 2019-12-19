A sunrise in Majorca. 18-12-2019 TONI DIEZ

We’re still under orange alert here in Majorca but it's the calm before storm Elsa slams into the Balearic Islands on Friday bringing 120 kilometre an hour winds, torrential rain and high seas according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Palma is 18 degrees and overcast with a southerly breeze and a low of 10.

It’s a foggy morning in Soller with 35 kilometre an hour winds, a drop of sunshine, a high of 17 and a low of 7 degrees.

Calvia is cloudy and breezy with a top temperature of 18 dropping to 8 degrees overnight.

Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 20, a low of 9 and 30 kilometres an hour winds.

Morning mist will be replaced by hazy sunshine on the east side of the island and Santanyi will have a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 9.

But please tie everything down today because gale force winds are predicted across Majorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands on Friday.

What’s On Thursday

Students from the Campanet School of Music are giving a Christmas Concert a the church tonight at 7.30pm

Soprano, Alicia Amp, tenor, Steve Davislim and baritone, Dietrich Henschel join the Balearic Symphony Orchestra at Palma Auditorium at 8pm. Tickets cost between 25 and 35 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Students from the Santa Margalida School of Music are live at the Auditorium in Plaça S’Abeurador at 7.30pm and entry is free.

And there’s Christmas Jazz with Laura Vizuete, Milton Rodríguez, Diego Hervalejo, Ernesto Larcher and Pasual Carpena at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Paseo Mallorca from 9pm. Brilliant music and stunning views, what more could you ask for!