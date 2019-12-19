File photo of last years students. 19-12-2019 R.D.

Five Balearics students are among the fifty from across Spain to have been selected to battle for a training place at Le Cordon Bleu Madrid, the school for high cuisine and one of the most prestigious in the world.

The first phase of the contest completed and the fifty having been selected, the candidates now have until the end of January to put together a five-minute video recipe. This has to follow Le Cordon Bleu Madrid guidelines but will also contain some “free” elements.

The candidates are battling for the Premio Promesas (the young promises prize), for which there is a YouTube channel. The videos will be loaded onto this channel, and public voting will be taken into account when a jury reduces the fifty to ten. These ten will be announced at the end of February, with the grand final set to take place at Le Cordon Bleu Madrid in April.

The winner will receive a scholarship worth 23,000 euros in order to continue his or her training at the school, which is based at the Francisco de Vitoria University in Madrid. The second placed will win a training grant of 8,500.

The fifty candidates are from 28 schools in 23 provinces of Spain. The five from the Balearics include Laura Vidal from the IES Calvia secondary school, two from the Balearics School of Hospitality, and one from Formentera.