Colombian man in court. 19-12-2019 Agency

A Colombian man has been given a two year suspended sentence and ordered to pay a man he robbed in Puerto Andratx 180 euros in compensation.

The court heard that on May 15th, the defendant attacked the victim from behind as he was walking along the port road to his house, punched and kicked him until he was unconscious on the ground then stole 1,100 euros from his wallet and his mobile phone.

The victim was hit in the head during the attack and it took 3 days for his injuries to heal.