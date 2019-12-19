CineCiutat in Palma. 19-12-2019 R.C.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save CineCiutat.

The cinema has been open for eight years but desperately needs a cash injection to improve technical issues and electrics in the building.

“We need for your help, just like we did almost a decade ago, to continue what we started,” a spokesperson said. “We save furniture and movies. We saved the original version, a bit of the neighbourhood and our roots and built a new refuge for moviegoers, called CineCiutat.

CineCiutat is fighting an uphill battle against debt and bills and after almost 8 years in business it needs help to stay viable."

A group of ten movie lovers have already donated 5,700 euros and a crowdfunding campaign has been launched help CineCiutat to survive.

The money raised will be used for the repairs necessary to make sure the building passes the Authorized Control Body for Common Electrical Installations In Buildings, or OCA to avoid losing the licence and improve security, technique, sound and projection.

Donations can be made on the website www.cineciutat.org/salvemcineciutat.