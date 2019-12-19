Crime
Teenager bag snatcher being investigated
A report has been sent to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office about a 13-year-old boy’s alleged criminal behaviour.
Last Tuesday at around 8.30pm the teenager allegedly banged into a woman in Carrer del Vicari Joaquín Fuster in the Es Molinar neighbourhood of Palma, stole her handbag then fled.
He then allegedly stole a car while the driver was a few metres away.
Witnesses say the 13-year-old could barely reach the accelerator pedal and hit several parked cars in the street before crashing into a wall, then running away.
National Police Officers arrived at the scene and took statements from passersby who had witnessed the incident and neighbours were able to identify the suspect.
Police Officers spoke to the mother of the boy who was not arrested, but a report has been logged about the incident.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.