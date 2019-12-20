Shares:

The Council of Majorca is offering 116 new jobs including 17 for firefighters.

99 are Temporary Employment places and 77 of them are for General Administration -16 General Administration Technicians, 14 Administrative Positions, 47 Auxiliary Positions.

The other 22 places are for Special Administration, including 3 Superior Architects, 1 Road, Canals & Ports Engineer, 2 Superior Technicians Licenced in Law, 1 Industrial Technical Engineer, 8 Environment Technicians, 1 Mechanic Inspector and 6 Doorman Ordinance.