Employment
Council of Majorca launches major recruitment drive
The Council of Majorca is offering 116 new jobs including 17 for firefighters.
99 are Temporary Employment places and 77 of them are for General Administration -16 General Administration Technicians, 14 Administrative Positions, 47 Auxiliary Positions.
The other 22 places are for Special Administration, including 3 Superior Architects, 1 Road, Canals & Ports Engineer, 2 Superior Technicians Licenced in Law, 1 Industrial Technical Engineer, 8 Environment Technicians, 1 Mechanic Inspector and 6 Doorman Ordinance.
