19-12-2019

An orange alert is ongoing for very strong winds, heavy rain and high seas in the Balearic Islands.

Palma is 19 degrees today with torrential rain, gusts up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 14.

It’s 21 in Pollensa with driving rain and the wind is even stronger there at 40 kilometres an hour, overnight it'll be 12 degrees.

Batten down the hatches if you’re in Ses Salines, it’s pouring rain and gusts are topping 45 kilometres an hour, there's a high of 19 and a low of 13.

Andratx is 19 degrees, very wet and very, very windy with a low of 13.

And Soller bears the worst of today's storm with torrential rain, winds gusting at 50 kilometres and hour, a high of 19 and a low of 12

What’s On Friday December 20th

Students from the Alcudia School of Music are putting on a free concert at the Auditorium tonight at 6pm in Plaça Porta Mallorca.

All Aboard the Christmas train in Manacor!! Papa Noel will be in Plaça Sant Jaume and the Manacor Christmas stalls are heaving with tons of great gift ideas, local produce and clothes.

In Pollensa there’s a street procession by the Timbalada Pollencina drummers at 6.3pm

Malahierba are live at the Auditorium in Paguera at 9pm and entry costs 10 euros.

And singer, composer and poet, Marwan is live at the True Theatre in Cami Son Rapinya from 9pm; tickets cost 22 euros and you can buy them from the box office or online at www.truiteatre.es.