Missing Persons
Valencia police sharing information about woman’s Majorca-linked murder
Police in Valencia investigating the killing of 25-year-old Marta Calvo and the subsequent dismemberment of her body have forwarded information to police authorities in Catalonia, Madrid and Italy.
This information concerns methods said to have been used by Jorge Ignacio P.J., the 38-year-old Colombian who has been detained in connection with the alleged murder. He claims that her death was accidental and the result of a drugs-induced sex game.
The detainee Jorge Ignacio P.J.
The national government delegate in Valencia, Juan Carlos Fulgencio, says that there are other cases related to Jorge Ignacio P.J.
These bear similarities to what took place in the village of Manuel in the Valencia region in early November.
Four are in Valencia, two of them the deaths of prostitutes, the cases of which have now been reopened. The other two are reports by women who accuse him of having drugged them with cocaine during encounters.
The information sent to other police authorities is so that they can check on any possible similar cases. He is known to have resided in Catalonia, Madrid and Italy.
The Valencia police are also looking into whether his mother, who lives in Majorca, gave him any assistance. Fulgencio explains that there is one other person in the Balearics who the police are also interested in.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.