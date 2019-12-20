Emergencies
Young man discovered drowned in Palma bay
The body of a 31-year-old man was found floating in Palma bay in the early hours of this morning.
Police Officers hauled him out of the water onto the Paseo Marítimo and called the 061 emergency services.
An Advanced Life Support unit and another basic unit were deployed to the scene and doctors tried for at least an hour to resuscitate the victim before pronouncing him dead at the scene.
An investigation has been launched to determine what happened and how long the man was in the water.
