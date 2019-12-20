The Majorcan tennis player was awarded the silver cross of merit at the Guardia Civil headquarters in Palma. 20-12-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

At a private ceremony at the Guardia Civil's command centre in Palma this week, Rafael Nadal received the force's silver cross, which had been awarded to him to mark the Guardia Civil's patron day (Virgen del Pilar) in October.

The award was made in recognition of close collaboration that Nadal has had with the Guardia Civil. This includes his involvement with a promotional video for recruiting youthful talent to the force that was made in the summer to coincide with the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Guardia Civil. This was related to challenges in cyberspace.

Among those present at the ceremony was the acting national government delegate in the Balearics, Ramon Morey, and Alejandro Hernández, the colonel-in-chief of the Guardia Civil in the Balearics.