Strong winds are forecast for today with storm Fabien coming our way. 21-12-2019 M. À. CAÑELLAS¶

The Balearic Islands are under red alert for very strong winds and high seas today thanks to StormFabien touching down hard on the heels of Storm Elsa.

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 19 degrees but there’s a northerly wind gusting at 35 kilometres and hour, the overnight low is 14 degrees.

It’s literally blowing a gale in Calvià with gusts of 40 kilometres an hour, but at least it’s sunny with a high of 19 and a low of 12.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a high of 16 and a low of 11 but the winds are high with gusts up to 40 kilometres an hour.

Pollensa is 20 and sunny but the coast is being battered by 45 kilometre an hour winds. the overnight low will be 12 degrees.

Over on the east side of the island, Santanyi is also 19 degrees with lots of sunshine, a low of 14 and very, very strong winds.

You can see the weather live across the island on our webcams.

What’s On Sunday

There’s Christmas markets are open in Arenal, Manacor, and in cities all over the island and the stalls are heaving with gift ideas, great food and fabulous clothes.

There’s a Christmas Concert by the Calvià Choir in Santa Ponça at 8.30 in the Nostra Senyora de l’Esperança Church.

Aladdin is on at the Palma auditorium at 6pm, tickets cost 20 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

And Tomeu Moll Mas is giving a piano concert at Club Pollença in Plaça Major at 8pm. See trailer on our What's On page.