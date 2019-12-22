Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Plenty of sun forecast for Monday. Yellow alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions in the north and the Tramuntana. In the south, the yellow alert is just for the coast. In the east, there are no alerts.
Sunday's winds were fierce across the whole island, especially in the early hours, although at 10am the wind was gusting up to 140kph at the Bunyola weather station in Serra Alfabia.
Christmas Eve weather should be fine, with weakening winds, and Christmas Day should be calm. The forecast for temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday is down from highs of up to 23C that had been predicted last week.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 23 December
18C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
16C Deya
18C Palma
18C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Tuesday, 24 December
20C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
18C Deya
19C Palma
21C Pollensa
20C Sant Llorenç
19C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
21.4C Son Servera
21C Capdepera
20.2C Muro
