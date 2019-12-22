Fairly breezy in Majorca. 22-12-2019 Michel's - Archive

Shares:

Plenty of sun forecast for Monday. Yellow alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions in the north and the Tramuntana. In the south, the yellow alert is just for the coast. In the east, there are no alerts.

Sunday's winds were fierce across the whole island, especially in the early hours, although at 10am the wind was gusting up to 140kph at the Bunyola weather station in Serra Alfabia.

Christmas Eve weather should be fine, with weakening winds, and Christmas Day should be calm. The forecast for temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday is down from highs of up to 23C that had been predicted last week.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 23 December

18C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

16C Deya

18C Palma

18C Pollensa

17C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Tuesday, 24 December

20C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

18C Deya

19C Palma

21C Pollensa

20C Sant Llorenç

19C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

21.4C Son Servera

21C Capdepera

20.2C Muro