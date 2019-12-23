Thousands of jellyfish land in Puerto Andratx. 22-12-2019 Michel's

For the third time in a month Puerto Andratx has been inundated with jellyfish.

Thousands of them have appeared on the promenade and in neighbourhoods close the the port.

It’s thought that the strong winds, high seas caused by recent storms washed them onto the shores of Puerto Andratx.