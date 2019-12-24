This Christmas, you will believe. #CatsMovie Premieres in Palma on Christmas Day. 18-07-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

A warm welcome to passengers onboard Costa Smeralda who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Times will change on Christmas Day. See below for new screenings.

Also premiere of Cats at Ocimax and Little Women at CineCiutat on Christmas Day.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley.

Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15 Hours for 25/12: 16.10/19.05/*22.00 (*Not on Tue, Thu & Sun)

Cats (2019) Premiere on Christmas Day. See trailer above.

Plot summary A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Starring Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. Director Tom Hooper. Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated A.

Category Comedy/Drama/Family.

Cats OCIMAX A Comedy/Drama TOMORROW 16.00/18.10/20.20/22.40 00.40 (Friday and Saturday only

Cats MAHON A Comedy/Drama 20.10 (30/12)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Plot summary In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. Director Jake Kasdan. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45

Little Women (2019) Premieres on Christmas Day.

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig.

Duration 2 hours 14 minutes.

Rated A/fig. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A/fig Drama/Romance TOMORROW 15.20/17.45

The Good Liar (2019)



Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Director Bill Condon. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thur) Christmas Day 16.15/20.10

Frozen 2 (2019)



Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00 (24/12) 15.30 (25/12)

CineCiutat will be closed on December 24 and 31 and opens at 18.00 on December 25 and Janaury 1, 2020.

