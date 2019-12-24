What's On
MARKETS
Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
CINEMA
Times will change on Christmas Day. See below for new screenings.
Also premiere of Cats at Ocimax and Little Women at CineCiutat on Christmas Day.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley.
Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.
Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15 Hours for 25/12: 16.10/19.05/*22.00 (*Not on Tue, Thu & Sun)
Cats (2019) Premiere on Christmas Day. See trailer above.
Plot summary A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Starring Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. Director Tom Hooper. Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated A.
Category Comedy/Drama/Family.
Cats OCIMAX A Comedy/Drama TOMORROW 16.00/18.10/20.20/22.40 00.40 (Friday and Saturday only
Cats MAHON A Comedy/Drama 20.10 (30/12)
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Plot summary In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. Director Jake Kasdan. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Comedy.
Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45
Little Women (2019) Premieres on Christmas Day.
Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig.
Duration 2 hours 14 minutes.
Rated A/fig. Category Drama/Romance.
Little Women CINECIUTAT A/fig Drama/Romance TOMORROW 15.20/17.45
The Good Liar (2019)
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thur) Christmas Day 16.15/20.10
Frozen 2 (2019)
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00 (24/12) 15.30 (25/12)
CineCiutat will be closed on December 24 and 31 and opens at 18.00 on December 25 and Janaury 1, 2020.
