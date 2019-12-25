Weather
Boxing Day weather in Majorca
The fine weather continues. Sunny for Boxing Day, settled conditions. More sun on Friday, but not as warm.
Forecast highs:
Thursday, 26 December
19C Alcudia
18C Andratx
19C Calvia
18C Deya
20C Palma
19C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
20C Santanyi
Friday, 27 December
17C Alcudia
16C Andratx
17C Calvia
16C Deya
18C Palma
17C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
18C Santanyi
Wednesday's highs
22.8C Puerto Pollensa
22.3C Arta / Sa Pobla
21.7C Son Servera
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.