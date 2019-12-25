Misty at times. 25-12-2019 Antoni Agüera

The fine weather continues. Sunny for Boxing Day, settled conditions. More sun on Friday, but not as warm.

Forecast highs:

Thursday, 26 December

19C Alcudia

18C Andratx

19C Calvia

18C Deya

20C Palma

19C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

20C Santanyi

Friday, 27 December

17C Alcudia

16C Andratx

17C Calvia

16C Deya

18C Palma

17C Pollensa

17C Sant Llorenç

18C Santanyi

Wednesday's highs

22.8C Puerto Pollensa

22.3C Arta / Sa Pobla

21.7C Son Servera