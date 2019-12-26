What's On
MARKETS
Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
CINEMA
Films now showing in English.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley.
Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.
Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/19.05/*22.00 (*Not on Tue, Thu & Sun)
Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 12.45 (26/12 & 29/12)
Cats (2019)
Plot summary A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Starring Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. Director Tom Hooper. Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated A.
Category Comedy/Drama/Family.
Cats OCIMAX A Comedy/Drama 16.00/18.10/20.20/22.30 *00.40 (*Friday and Saturday only
Cats MAHON A Comedy/Drama 20.10 (30/12)
Cats FESTIVAL A Comedy/Drama 12.25 (26/12 & 29/12)
Little Women (2019) See trailer above.
Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig.
Duration 2 hours 14 minutes.
Rated A/fig. Category Drama/Romance.
Little Women CINECIUTAT A/fig Drama/Romance 16.20/18.50/21.25
Little Women FESTIVAL A/fig Drama/Romance 12.10 (26/12 & 29/12)
The Good Liar (2019)
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.15/20.10
Frozen 2 (2019)
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.30
CineCiutat will be closed on December 31 and opens at 18.00 on Janaury 1, 2020.
