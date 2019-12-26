Circo Alegria at Son Fusteret in Palma. 05-12-2019 Julián Aguirre

Thursday, 26 December

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 12.00: Solemn mass. Sant Jaume Church; 13.00: "La Balanguera" Majorca hymn and the Alcudia hymn; Alcudia Band of Music. Town hall; 18.00: "Frozen II". Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros.

Campos. 20.00: Concert for St. Stephen - Entreveus. Auditorium, C. Pare Alzina. Five euros.

Deya. 18.00: Bonfire and hot chocolate. Plaça Església.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Fira de Nadal - La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Major, Via Roma.

Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - Circo de Navidad (Christmas circus). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 18 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.circoalegria.es

Porreres. 19.00: Christmas concert - Coral de Porreres. Nostra Senyora de la Consolació Church.

Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market, including Ice Party at 18.30 and music from Glen Trio at 19.30.

Sa Pobla. 10.45: Procession by the Sa Pobla Band of Music from town hall to the church, followed by mass.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children's musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: La Corte del Faraón - zarzuela turned into a musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 27 December

CHRISTMAS

Cala Millor. 19.30: Palma Teatre Principal Choir - Christmas concert. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Campanet. 20.00: Christmas concert - Sant Miquel de Campanet and Santa Margalida Choirs. At the church.

Palma. 10.00-21.00: Fira de Nadal - La Rambla, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Major, Via Roma.

Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - Circo de Navidad (Christmas circus). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 18 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.circoalegria.es

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Escolania Vermells de la Seu and other choirs. At the Cathedral. Free.

Porto Cristo. 17.00: Royal Pages. Verge del Carme Church.

Portocolom. 18.00: Royal Pages. Commercial pier.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.00: Christmas concert - Cor de Pollença choir. At the church.

Puerto Portals. 12.00-22.00: Christmas market, including Ice Party at 18.00 and music from Christa Elmer & Band Idos at 19.30.

Sa Pobla. 18.15: Royal Pages; Albopas batucada. In front of the town hall.

Santa Ponsa. 16.00-20.00: Neula Parc - family Christmas park; various activities. Galatzó Pavilion. Two euros; six euros for family groups from four to seven people. (Also Saturday, Sunday, Monday; 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00.)

FIESTAS

Sencelles. 19.00: Festival of the Standard. Can Garau Casal de Cultura.

Sineu. 20.00: Festival of the Standard. Plaça Sant Marc.

MUSIC

Andratx. 18.00: "La Sirenita" - musical. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol.

Arta. 19.45: Vers Endins (folk). Concert for Majorca Day. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Buger. 19.30: Maria Antonia Pons-Estel (violin), Valentin Moldovan (piano); Hüchler, Rieding, Sitt. Fundació ACA, C. Major.

Llubi. 19.00-04.00: Escarras (rumba, ska, rock), Senyor Oca (rap), Gall de sa Pastera (traditional), plus others. Concerts for Majorca Day. Ermita del Sant Crist. Free.

Montuiri. 18.00: Majorca Day concert by Escarras (rumba, ska, rock). Plaça Major.

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children's musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.00: La Corte del Faraón - zarzuela turned into a musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Portol (Marratxi). 21.00: Ojos de Serpiente - tribute act for Spanish rock group Fito & Fitipaldis. Plaça Can Flor. Free.

Sineu. 20.00: Sineu Parish Choir - Majorca Day concert. Plaça Sant Marc.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com