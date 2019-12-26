Improvements at Cala Ratjada port have been demanded for several years. 26-12-2019 Archive

Shares:

Redevelopment of the port in Cala Ratjada is due to start in the new year. The government has allocated 5.9 million euros for work to reinforce the safety of the dock, to rearrange how the port is used, and to renovate buildings.

The project is currently pending definitive approval from the government's own environment commission, but the expectation is that the tender will be raised in the first quarter of 2020 for work to start in October.

Capdepera town hall has been one of several interested parties which have been calling for redevelopment for many years. The dock has structural defects and insufficient protection. Deterioration has been caused by waves and the amount of water that passes through the wall. The project will provide improved shelter and reduce the impact of water on the dock's exterior. A frontal slope will be protected by concrete blocks, a new wall will be built with reinforced concrete, and existing cracks will be repaired.

As for how the port is used, there will be reorganisation of the esplanade, reconstruction of adjoining buildings and a deepening of the water to aid movement. Fishing boats, recreational boats and small cruise ships use the port, and there is a fuel station. In summer, the use intensifies to the extent that at present it creates problems for pedestrians.

A new multi-use building will be created from the renovation of existing buildings. This will house offices, bathrooms and a canteen.