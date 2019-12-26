New equipment and facilities at Health Centres across Majorca will be provided as part of the Primary Care Infrastructure Plan for 2020. 26-12-2019 Jaume Morey

The Balearic Health Service, or IB-Salut, is investing 1.2 million euros in 11 new health centres in 2020 as part of a Primary Care Infrastructure Plan.

11,222 euros will be used for equipment and an extension at the new Basic Health Unit, or UBS, in Sant Joan.

16,352 euros will be spent on extending the Basic Health Unit in Montuïri to 400 m2 and the number of consultations will double from 3 to 6.

209,162.62 euros is being set aside for the new, 2,300 m2 health centre in Son Ferriol health centre.

66,473 euros will be used to pay for new sanitary equipment at Consell health centre.

240,297 euros is being spent on building two extra floors at the new Trencadors Health Centre. There will also be a car park, a mental health unit, a women's care unit, an obstetrics unit, a dental unit and a physiotherapeutic rehabilitation area

The rest of the budget will be spent on other projects including, 95,680 euros for the UBS in Santa Margalida; 71,135 for the new health centre in Artà; 58,026 euros in Pollensa; 131,749 in Sant Llorenç; 270,424 euros for Carrer del Carmen in Palma and 40,000 euros for Bon Aires in Palma.