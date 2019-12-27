Capella Mallorquina perform in Palm this evening. 12-12-2019 Youtube: Capella Mallorquina

Today, Friday December 27

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 12.00: Solemn mass. Sant Jaume Church; 13.00: “La Balanguera” Majorca hymn and the Alcudia hymn; Alcudia Band of Music. Town hall; 18.00: “Frozen II”. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros.

Campos. 20.00: Concert for St. Stephen - Entreveus. Auditorium, C. Pare Alzina. Five euros.

Deya. 18.00: Bonfire and hot chocolate. Plaça Església.

Porreres. 19.00: Christmas concert - Coral de Porreres. Nostra Senyora de la Consolació Church.

Sa Pobla. 10.45: Procession by the Sa Pobla Band of Music from town hall to the church, followed by mass.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: La Corte del Faraón - zarzuela turned into a musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Palma. 19.30 Capella Mallorquina at Santa Eulàlia church. See video above.

PERFORMANCE

Lloseta. 19.00 magic with Màgic Albert at Lloseta’s theatre. Tickets 5 and 10 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Also on Saturday 28, Sunday 29 and Monday 30 December all at 18.00.

Palma. 11.00 and 12.30 with music and games with Moixonies per créixer at Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89) in Palma. Info 971 710 986/971 452 358. In Catalan. Duration 50 minutes. Show at 11.00 is for 0 to 36 months and show at 12.30 is for 3 to 6 years.

Tomorrow, December 28

CHRISTMAS

Cala Millor. 19.30: Palma Teatre Principal Choir - Christmas concert. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Campanet. 20.00: Christmas concert - Sant Miquel de Campanet and Santa Margalida Choirs. At the church.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Escolania Vermells de la Seu and other choirs. At the Cathedral. Free.

Porto Cristo. 17.00: Royal Pages. Verge del Carme Church.

Portocolom. 18.00: Royal Pages. Commercial pier.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.00: Christmas concert - Cor de Pollença choir. At the church.

Sa Pobla. 18.15: Royal Pages; Albopas batucada. In front of the town hall.

FIESTAS

Sencelles. 19.00: Festival of the Standard. Can Garau Casal de Cultura.

Sineu. 20.00: Festival of the Standard. Plaça Sant Marc.

MUSIC

Arta. 19.45: Vers Endins (folk). Concert for Majorca Day. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

Buger. 19.30: Maria Antonia Pons-Estel (violin), Valentin Moldovan (piano); Hüchler, Rieding, Sitt. Fundació ACA, C. Major.

Llubi. 19.00-04.00: Escarras (rumba, ska, rock), Senyor Oca (rap), Gall de sa Pastera (traditional), plus others. Concerts for Majorca Day. Ermita del Sant Crist. Free.

Montuiri. 18.00: Majorca Day concert by Escarras (rumba, ska, rock). Plaça Major.

Palma. 20.00: La Corte del Faraón - zarzuela turned into a musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Portol (Marratxi). 21.00: Ojos de Serpiente - tribute act for Spanish rock group Fito & Fitipaldis. Plaça Can Flor. Free.



Sineu. 20.00: Sineu Parish Choir - Majorca Day concert. Plaça Sant Marc.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Andratx. 18.00: “La Sirenita” - musical. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol.

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Also on Sunday 29 and Monday 30 December all at 18.00.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow.

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place dailynow at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 27/12: 12.00 “Seabin” workshop; 17.00 Petit Cinema; 18.30 Ice Party and 19.30 soul & funk music with Glen Trió. 28/12: 12.00 “Neulas” workshop; 16.00 the real story of Santa Claus; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 rock, soul and funky music with Christa Elmer & Band Idos. 29/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party: 19.30 Italian swing with Marino e Marini. 30/12: 12.00 “Mini Olafs” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Martin y el siurell”; 18.30 Ice Party. 31/12: 12.00 mini New Year’s Eve; 16.00 “Whuualaa bracelets” workshop; 20.00 closing. 1/01: 12.00 face painting; 17.00 theatre “Una orqustra de planetas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 2/01: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 theatre “Huellas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). King Melchior visits are: Friday December 27, Saturday December 28, Sunday December 29 and Monday December 30: from 17.00 to 20.00. On Tuesday December 31 from 12.00 to 18.00. On Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4 : from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.

Calvia, “Neula Parc” Christmas park. On December 27 from 16.00 to 20.00 at the Christmas Park in the Pavelló de Galatzo in Santa Ponsa. Price 6 euros per family (4 to 7 people) and 2 euros per individual. All benefits go towards charity. All children under 12 years of age need to be accompanied by an adult. On Saturday 28, Sunday 29 and Monday December 30 from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 20.00. Each day there will be different activities for the whole family to enjoy. For more info 971 139 100. The collection will go to social entities. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.