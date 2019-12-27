Another beautiful day dawning over Majorca. 26-12-2019 MDB

The sun is out and it’s a lovely day here in the Balearics.

Palma, 18 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine a southerly breeze and a low of 8º.

Sóller is nice too but slightly cooler at 16 degrees with a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 7.

Alcúdia is 17º and sunny with 20 kilometre an hour northerly winds and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a beautiful day in Santanyi with a top temperature of 18 degrees falling to 7º after dark.

And it’s sunny but very breezy in Calvià with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 7º.

Don't forget to see the weather live across the island you can go to our webcam page.



What’s On Friday

There’s a Christmas concert by Palma Teatre Principal Choir at the Auditorium in Cala Millor. It starts at 7.30 pm and entry is free.

If it’s family entertainment you’re after head on over to the Galatzó Pavilion in Santa Ponsa, there’s tons of entertainment on between 4pm and 8pm and it costs just 2 euros to get in or 6 for groups of four to seven people.

The musical “La Sirenita” starts at 6pm at Teatre sa Teulera in Calle Metre Gaspar Pujol in Andratx.

The ever popular musical, Aladdin, is on at the Palma Auditorium from 6pm. Tickets cost 20 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

That’s followed by a live performance from comedian Agustin El Casta at 9pm. Tickets prices start at 22 euros.