The seasonal nature of tourism means many workers are unemployed for a few months during the year. 18-06-2019

Three in ten workers in the Balearic Islands were paid a maximum salary of 736 euros per month last year and more than half made less than 1,500 euros per month, according to the Labour Market and Pensions statistics published by the Tax Agency.

In 2018 there were 534,832 employees in the Balearic Islands, with an average annual salary of 19,153 euros paid in 14 payments, which is less than the state average of 19,809 euros a year.

Only Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Murcia and Valencia had salaries above the national average.

Last year 156,468 employees in the Balearic Islands declared salaries of a maximum of 736 euros per month, which is, the Interprofessional Average Salary, or SMI, set at 10,302.6 euros per year.

Salaries in the Balearic Islands are renowned for being very low, because most people are employed for seasonal work in the Services Sector or Tourism, which is reflected in their salaries and pensions.

Gap

The Tax Agency has also highlighted the gender wage gap with men being paid an average of 3,358 euros a year more, which is slightly less than the state average of 5,000 euros more being paid to men.

The average salary for women in the Balearic Islands is 17,409 euros per year, slightly more than the state average of 17,180 euros.

The average salary for men in the Balearic Islands is 20,767 euros, which is less than the state average of 22,095 euros.