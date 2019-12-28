This Christmas, you will believe. #CatsMovie 18-07-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Cats (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Starring Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. Director Tom Hooper. Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated A.

Category Comedy/Drama/Family.

Cats OCIMAX A Comedy/Drama 16.00/18.10/20.20/22.40/*00.40 (*Fri & Sat)

Cats FESTIVAL A Comedy/Drama 12.25 (29/12)

Cats MAHON A Comedy/Drama 20.10 (30/12)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/19.05/*22.00 (*Not on Tue, Thu & Sun)

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 12.45 (29/12)

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig.

Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.20/18.50/21.25

Little Women FESTIVAL A Drama/Romance 12.10 (29/12)

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Director Bill Condon.Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.15/20.10

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.30

