Views of the Tramuntana mountain range. 28-12-2019 MDB

Shares:

There’s an alert in place for high winds in some parts of the Balearic Islands today.

It’s another beautiful day in Palma with lots of sunshine, a slight breeze, a high of 18º and a low of 7º.

It’s 17º and windy in Calvià, but the sun’s out there too, the overnight low is 7 degrees.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with 20 kilometre an hour northerly winds and a top temperature of 16º dropping to 7º after dark.

It’s cloudy and very windy in Pollensa with a high of 17º and a low of 8 degrees

And Sóller is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 17 degrees falling to 6º overnight.

You can see the weather live on our webcams.

What’s On Saturday

Enjoy a Christmas Concert Procession in the streets of Manacor tonight at 5pm by the Manacor Conservatory Choir.

Take the kids to Plaça Major in Sa Pobla at 4pm and enjoy skating, slackline, zumba and modern ballroom dancing for free.

DJ’s will be pumping up the music at the Municipal Pavilion in Sencelles from 5pm.

There’s opera at Arta theatre tonight with tenor, Antoni Litres, Simon Orfila on bass and Marta Pujol on piano. It starts at 7.30 pm and tickets cost 10 euros.

Enjoy Handel’s Messiah at Sant Francesc Basilica in Palma from 8.30pm for 15 euros.

If you prefer rock and pop, head on over to the Shamrock. The Claps are onstage at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.