Today, December 29

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Biniamar. 19.00: Christmas concert - Coral del Puig de Selva. Santa Tecla Church.

Petra. 18.00: Jordi Sans & The Souls. “Christmas in Swing”. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. See video clip.

Sa Pobla. 19.00: Charity Christmas concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. At the church.

FIESTAS

Campanet. 20.00: Festival of the Standard - Raising of the Standard and reading of the 31 December manifesto; Campanet pipers. By the town hall.

Mancor de la Vall. 12.00: Majorca Day / Festival of the Standard - dance of the Cavallets, La Balanguera Majorca hymn, reading of “La Colcada”, raising of the Standard. Plaça Ajuntament.

Palma. Folk festivity guided tour for Majorca Day with visit of Museum of Mallorca at 11.00 and 12.00 (previous registration). At 16.00 and 17.00 at the Chapel of La Misericordia (previous registration).

MUSIC

Calvia. 19.00 with Feliu Ventura at Sa Societat.

Capdepera. 19.00: Coral Gabellina, Coral de Sa Coma. At the church. Free.

Manacor. 18.00: Xubek - teen group. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Palma. 18.30: La Corte del Faraón - zarzuela turned into a musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32-35 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Sa Pobla. 19.00 music band at the church.

Soller. 19.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Corelli, Vivaldi. Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac 25. 15 euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Algaida. 17.00 children’s animation with Spaguetti Yeyé at the square. Free.

Cas Concos (Felanitx). 19.30 musical theatre “Cantat animalades” at the Civic Centre. For children 3 to 9 years. Free.

Esporles. 12.00 musical Petit Princep. Tickets 3 euros.

Palma. 16.00 magic show at Hotel INNSide Palma Bosque. Free.

Palma. 18.00 family clown show “Noces per Nassos” at Sala Delirious (Carrer de Mateu Enric Lladó, 12) in Palma. Info 971 78 17 97. Tickets 5 euros for children and 10 euros for adults.

Palma. 21.00 with the musical “Rapunzel” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for adults.

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Also on Monday 30 December all at 18.00.

Palma. 20.30 magic show with “El Gran Cassany” at Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 12 euros. Also on Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 January.

Portol. 10.30 children’s party with K-Codril at Plaza Can Flor. Free.

Son Servera. 18.00: Children’s musical theatre - “La Sirenita”. Teatre La Unió, Avda. Tren. Ten euros.

Vilafranca. 12.00 theatre with “Tina La bruixa fina” at the theatre. Tickets 5 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Another performance tomorrow at 21.00.

SPORTS

Palma, Trotting races. At Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 16.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

Tomorrow, December 30

FIESTAS

Palma. Folk festivity guided tour for Majorca Day with visit of Museum of Mallorca at 10.00, 11.00 and 12.00 at Palau Reial. At 17.,30, 18.30 and 19.30 dramatised guided visit at the Palau Reial (previous registration). From 15.00 to 17.00 open doors at the Palau Reial.

Palma, Festival of the Standard. 19.30: Song to hail the Mare de Déu de la Salut. Sant Miquel Church.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Vivaldi, Corelli. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

l Christmas train in Palma. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 29/12: 12.00 Xmas Fun Kids; 13.00 DJ Swing; 16.00 Circo Stromboli; 18.00 Ice Party: 19.30 Italian swing with Marino e Marini. 30/12: 12.00 “Mini Olafs” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Martin y el siurell”; 18.30 Ice Party. 31/12: 12.00 mini New Year’s Eve; 16.00 “Whuualaa bracelets” workshop; 20.00 closing. 1/01: 12.00 face painting; 17.00 theatre “Una orqustra de planetas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 2/01: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 theatre “Huellas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). King Melchior visits are: Friday December 27, Saturday December 28, Sunday December 29 and Monday December 30: from 17.00 to 20.00. On Tuesday December 31 from 12.00 to 18.00. On Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4 : from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.

Calvia, “Neula Parc” Christmas park. Today, tomorrow and Monday December 30 from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 20.00. at the Christmas Park in the Pavelló de Galatzo in Santa Ponsa. Price 6 euros per family (4 to 7 people) and 2 euros per individual. All benefits go towards charity. All children under 12 years of age need to be accompanied by an adult.Each day there will be different activities for the whole family to enjoy. For more info 971 139 100. The collection will go to social entities. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Algaida. Today at 17.00: Children’s entertainment with Spaguetti Yeyé; 18.00: Royal Pages. In the square.

Buger. Today at 16.30: Mini train for Christmas. From the town hall.

Capdepera. Today at 16.00: Royal Pages; children’s games. Sports centre.

Llucmajor. Today at 17.00: Royal Pages. Plaça Espanya.

Muro. Today at 11.00: Royal Pages; Carabassamba. By the town hall.

Sencelles. Today at 18.30: Royal Pages. Plaça Vila.

Sineu. Today at 17.00: Royal Pages. Plaça Fossar.

Valldemossa. Today at 12.00: Royal Pages.

Esporles. Tomorrow at 18.00: Arrival of the Royal Page.