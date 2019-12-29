Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma, 16º and sunny with a very slight breeze and an overnight low of 7 degrees
Alcúdia is mostly cloudy with a 15 kilometre an hour northerly wind, a high of 16 and a low of 9º.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a chilly 16 degrees in Sóller today with a low of 6º.
Andratx is a bit breezy but it’s a lovely sunny day with a top temperature of 16º dropping to 7º after dark.
And the wind has dropped a bit in Santanyi but it’s mostly cloudy today with a high of 16º and a low of 7º.
You can view the weather live on our webcams.
What’s On Sunday
The Festival of the Standard starts at 8pm in Campanet with pipers and lots of entertainment for all the family.
There’s still time to see Aladdin at the Auditorium in Palma. The show starts at 6pm and tickets cost 20 euros
And the children’s musical, La Sirenita starts at 6pm at the Teatre La Unió in Son Servera. Tickets cost 10 euros.
