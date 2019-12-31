Mainly sunny with highs of 16º. 31-12-2019 MDB

We are still under yellow alert in the Balearic Islands, but it’s mostly sunny in Majorca today.

Palma’s 16 degrees and sunny with practically no wind at all and a low of 6º.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Sóller with a northerly wind and a high of 15º and a low of 7º.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy with a top temperature of 16º falling to 7º after dark.

It’s much the same in Santanyi but slightly colder with a high of 15º dropping to 5 degrees overnight.

And it’s a windy day in Andratx with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a high of 16º and a low of 7º.



What’s On Hogmanay!

There’s parties all over the island tonight to celebrate the beginning of a new decade.

Bring in the New Year in Alcúdia with music from La Moved and dj’s in the marquee in Plaça Constitutió, the party starts at 11.30pm.

The 2020 celebrations start at 11pm in Plaça Església in Binissalem.

If you’re in Palma head on over to Cort for live music and dj’s from 11pm and make sure you’ve got your grapes ready when the bells ring out at midnight.

The Lost Boys are on stage at the Shamrock from midnight and the party lasts until 5am.